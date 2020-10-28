Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service is asking people to avoid Brampton High Street due to an ongoing incident.

Fire crews were called at 10.56am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of a house fire on High Street, Brampton. Two crews from St Neots, one crew from Huntingdon and one crew from Kimbolton attended.

“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread,” said a fire service spokesperson.

“Firefighters remain at the scene. Investigations into the cause of the fire will take place in due course.

Please avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.”