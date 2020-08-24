NHS Bags PICTURE: North West Anglia Trust NHS Bags PICTURE: North West Anglia Trust

An embroidery shop in Huntingdon has produced more than 500 scrub bags for NHS staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Kymera, creates logos for many different establishments, such as the fire service.

Kym Napier, owner of Kymera, said she wanted to do something positive for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I wanted to do something positive, where I could donate and help the NHS.

Kim Napier PICTURE: North West Anglia Trust Kim Napier PICTURE: North West Anglia Trust

“I knew that the NHS staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital were desperate for scrub bags to put their shoes and clothing in.

“So we attached the NHS logo to 500 bags, it took me, my husband and my children just under a week to make them.

“We would like to create more in the future, if they needed anymore.”

Johanne Catlin, from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “The bags were very well received, staff loved them - they all went within a couple of hours.”