Charity that helps children harmed by serious crime launches Christmas appeal

Clare Butler

Published: 9:00 AM December 17, 2020   
Charity that helps children effected by serious crime launches Christmas appeal.

A Cambridgeshire charity that has helped more than 450 children harmed by crime is appealing for help to make Christmas special

Embrace Child Victims of Crime (Embrace CVOC) works with child victims of crime providing specialist counselling, therapy and practical and emotional support. 

They have helped hundreds of children and their families across the county in 2020. 

And each Christmas the charity organises a special wish list to enable Santa to deliver gifts of choice to some of these children in its Dear Santa campaign. 

Some of the children who Embrace CVOC work with have been physically or sexually abused.  

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace CVOC, said: “What better way to spread Christmas cheer than by buying an extra Christmas gift for a child harmed by crime and making a Christmas wish come true for a vulnerable child in our communities.” 

To buy a gift from the Dear Santa Wish List visit https://embracecvoc.org.uk/dear-santa/ 

Alongside each gift, there are details of the child’s age, region they come from and the crime they’ve been affected by. 

You can also donate money at http://virginmoneygiving.com/fund/dearsanta2020 

If you are a business who wants to support Dear Santa contact rachael@embracecvoc.org.uk 

Cambridgeshire

