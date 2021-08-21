Published: 10:00 AM August 21, 2021

There are some lovely walks around the village of Eltisley.

For more than 20 years, Roger Pinner has been a resident of Eltisley. In 2004, he joined the parish council and has been the chairman since 2010.

He told The Hunts Post that the community has pulled together during the pandemic and he is proud of the village he calls home.

“We’re a very close community; the pandemic has illustrated that further, with people working together to help those that need it most.

“We have a great village green, gastro pub, beautiful 13th Century church, a primary school, a Pocket Park – which we developed ourselves – featuring a green area with benches, and a Woodland Walk which goes through the trees, alongside the allotments – that’s very popular.

“There are some lovely walks around the village, which have been particularly useful with the pandemic – everybody’s been able to get out for exercise – and we’re lucky to have the thatched cricket pavilion, which has been recently renovated, and going well as a social club.

“Next door to that, we have a play area that’s just been extended and updated with £25,000 of new play and outdoor gym equipment.”

The new play equipment at Eltisley.

Roger said the developments come off the back of Eltisley’s 2007 Parish Plan, an initiative set-up by the Government, via the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Roger Pinner is chairman of Eltisley Parish Council.

A survey was created and dispatched to the 400-plus residents, to understand what actions were needed to ensure the short and long-term future of the village.

Roger added: “Over the years, we’ve gradually ticked the boxes on the plan, and we’ve been congratulated by Cambridgeshire ACRE on the way we’ve stuck to it. We’re actually close to completing the plan, but there a couple of boxes that still need ticking!”

Roger identified the building of the new A428 as one, which should have positive repercussions for the village with it being parallel to the congested single carriageway. He also praised the Speed Watch and Neighbourhood Watch teams, which have “done a lot of good” to protect residents.

It is also hoped that the development of 14 affordable homes is finally close to realisation. There is land to build them, housing association agreement and planning consent granted, so the dream is close to becoming reality.