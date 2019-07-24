Notice is given that I, Naomi Rose have on the 18th July 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a variation of the Premises Licence for Elsie May's of 58 Market Square, St Neots, PE19 2AA for Café and Bar to include the annexe accessed through the courtyard

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 15th August 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.