ELSIE LILIAN WALKER DECEASED

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the aforementioned deceased lately of 16 Vineyard Way Buckden Huntingdon Cambs PE19 5SR who died on the 13th day of January 2019 are required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned Solicitors on or before two months from the date of this publication after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests of which they have had notice.

Beacon Wealth Legal Ltd The Green Sawtry Huntingdon Cambs PE28 5ST