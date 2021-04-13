Boutique lingerie shop is all set for spring at reopening in Buckden
Stylish boutique Elouise Lingerie in Buckden has reopened its doors by appointment only from Tuesday (April 13).
The shop in High Street aim to offer a dedicated personal service in a Covid-secure relaxed environment.
Appointments are completely free of charge for serious shoppers and browsers.
Heather Smith, from Elouise Lingerie, said: “We are delighted to be able to re-open the doors to our boutique in Buckden – it is perfect timing to see some of the beautiful spring collections from your favourite brands.
“You can book an appointment ranging from a complete lingerie fitting and styling service to simply visiting to browse our selection of lingerie, swimwear and nightwear.”
The boutique will continue to offer their online service and for any further help and advice they can be contacted via phone, email and social media.
Visit https://www.elouiselingerie.co.uk/ or call 01480 812740.
