The small village of Ellington pulled together as a community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Walters, the chairman of Ellington Parish Council, says the pandemic hugely increased community engagement in the village.

Richard said: “I feel Ellington is a really loved the community and the thing I like about this village is the sense of belonging in the village.

“There has been far more community engagement during the pandemic, as far more people were at home.

“One of our councillors set up a vegetable box to help people that didn’t have access to transport, to help people and other vulnerable groups.

“That was ran with support with one of the businesses in the village as well called Buffaload."

Richard said this then led to a home led shopping support and prescription collections from volunteer groups in the village.

These groups set up these up so people could get their prescriptions and get other support and help.

Richard described the sorts of events that would normally take place in the village such as their yearly run Gala.

The Gala, held on the village green, runs back to the 1950s and for the last two years due to the pandemic, this had to be cancelled.

Richard has noted that a more scaled down event of the gala will take place in September.

It will be an afternoon event, with a disco and many members of the community plan to attend.

Richard described the types of things that would normally take place within the gala event, he said: “The gala day has fete activities such as maypole dancing from the school, a dog agility class and best pets and things like that.

“There also other stalls and food and other events, then in the evening we have a bar on the green and a band and everyone comes and has a picnic on the green."

Funds were also raised for a VE day bench which now sits on the green within the village.

Within the Christmas period last year was also a Christmas lights switch on event within the village and everyone came down to enjoy food and drink.

A bar was also provided by the village pub called the Mermaid and free hot dogs were served.