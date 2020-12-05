Published: 10:00 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 6:26 AM December 10, 2020

Agricultural machinery dealership, Ben Burgess, is bringing festive cheer to the region with a unique range of Christmas light displays.

Ben Burgess, East Anglia’s John Deere dealer, has organised a Christmas light exhibition across its branches, which includes a range of agricultural machinery including John Deere combines, tractors and sprayers covered in more than 2.5km of lights.

Hollie Cruickshank, group marketing manager for Ben Burgess, said: “Two of our branches have created displays in previous years, but we wanted to take part as a group and spread some festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas. It’s been a difficult year for many, so our team has worked hard to put something special together and we are looking forward to welcoming the local community to our branches for them to enjoy our displays.”

The lights are on every evening throughout the week from 4pm and Ben Burgess branches are open to the public with social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Ben Burgess has also been working with local mental health charity YANA this year.