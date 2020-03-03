A teenager from Ramsey and her cocker spaniel Buzz have qualified for Crufts in young kennel club's agility dog of the year semi-finals at the NEC in Birmingham.

Ella Jeakins, 15, qualified for the competition together with her cocker spaniel Buzz.

Ella said: "I rescued buzz at 6 months, and we have trained ever since then and now compete up and down the country together.

"We are grade 3 and working up the grades and junior league champions for this area! Last year we qualified for Crufts and came 4th in our age category which was one of the bets feelings ever as you never know what you're going to get with buzz.Thank you to everyone who has helped me get this far as I never would of thought all of this would happen to us. We qualified for agility dog of the year in October at London's largest dog show where buzz adored the crowd. He is a very loyal dog who has helped me overcome the worst times and brought the best times too!"

Crufts runs from March 5-8.