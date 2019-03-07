Ella Jeakins, 14, qualified for the competition together with her cocker spaniel Buzz.

Ella said: “I’ve qualified in agility teams and graduates. We’re lucky to qualify for Crufts as it’s the world’s largest dog show and so many people try and qualify. I’m really lucky to have the help that I’ve needed and lucky to have a supportive group around me.”

Ella and Buzz have been training for the competition for the past five years, and will be competing this weekend (March 9-10) at the NEC in Birmingham.

Ella said: “It’s been my dream to get to Crufts and I can’t believe it’s come true. ‘Thank you’ to every one who’s helped me. We’ve been training for five years and we had our first competitive season last year. We’ve had some amazing achievements.”