Ella Jeakins, 14, qualified for the competition together with her cocker spaniel Buzz.Ella said: Ive qualified in agility teams and graduates. Were lucky to qualify for Crufts as its the worlds largest dog show and so many people try and qualify. Im really lucky to have the help that Ive needed and lucky to have a supportive group around me. Ella and Buzz have been training for the competition for the past five years, and will be competing this weekend (March 9-10) at the NEC in Birmingham. Ella said: Its been my dream to get to Crufts and I cant believe its come true. Thank you to every one whos helped me. Weve been training for five years and we had our first competitive season last year. Weve had some amazing achievements.