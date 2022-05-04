Eight streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Cambridgeshire in April 2022. - Credit: Skywall Photography

A handful of lucky residents from across Cambridgeshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Eight postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in April, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in and around Whittlesey, Burwell, St Neots, Royston and Huntingdon were selected and cash has been wired into each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in April:

PE19 6PN – Fieldings Place in Graveley near St Neots

PE28 2JN – Loxley Green in Wyton near Huntingdon

PE7 2FU – Cornflower Close in Whittlesey

CB4 3QN – North Street in Cambridge

CB25 0DE – The Avenue in Burwell

CB1 1EL – Eden Street in Cambridge

SG8 0AT – Ermine Way in Arrington near Royston

SG8 7SN – Westfield Road in Fowlmere near Royston

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize