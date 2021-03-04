Published: 4:00 PM March 4, 2021

A teacher who is head of an education trust that oversees two schools in Huntingdonshire is retiring after 38 years.

Julie Taylor announced her plans to retire as chief executive of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET).

The trust supports Upwood Primary Academy and Warboys Primary Academy.

Julie has been the chief executive of TDET since the trust’s formation in 2016 and held the position of principal at Thomas Deacon Academy for three years prior to this.

Ms Taylor said: “I could not have dreamt that I would be leading such a strong, values-led organisation as TDET is today.

“Our trust has an annual income of £40 million, manages assets valued at £53 million and plays a central role in both Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

“Not only do we employ more than 800 people, educate over 5,000 children, and secure school improvement but we have a reputation for doing things the right way, not the easy way.

“While I will be sad to leave and will miss our wonderful staff and children, I have decided that now is the right time for me to retire and begin the next chapter of my life, spending more time with my family.

“It has been an honour to work with such high-quality leaders and I am so grateful to have been supported by some truly excellent people.”

Chairman of trustees at TDET, Richard Barnes, said everyone who met Julie was “struck by her vision, passion, and commitment for young people”.

Mr Barnes said: “Julie has poured her heart and soul into building a partnership of schools where these values and its people are at the very centre of everything we do.

“There is absolutely no doubt that TDET is in a strong and enviable position and we should all be very proud of what we have achieved so far.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Julie for her role in helping us to establish this and for leaving us in a position where we can look forward with confidence as we enter the trust’s next phase.”

The formal process to recruit a new CEO has already began, while the trustees are set to develop a plan for the next five years.