Education chief promises 'high standard of learning' despite school closures
Primary schools closing across Cambridgeshire is “desperately sad news” but protection of pupils and staff is “most important priority”, says education chief.
Lesley Birch, executive principal at Cambridge Primary Education Trust, which oversees Somersham Primary School, assured parents that procedures were in place to offer a “high standard of learning”.
In a statement Ms Birch, said: “We are once again faced with the desperately sad news that we are having to close our schools.
“We have prepared for this scenario. Having had to deliver remote learning during the last year, we have reviewed and reflected on what works and will continue to do so to enable us to offer a high standard of learning tasks to all our children.
“We have had to implement this plan at very short notice, and our staff have been working hard to do so since the formal announcement was made.
“I would like to thank them for once again stepping up and doing what they always do – putting the children first.
“I would also like to thank parents and carers for their continued support and understanding in these difficult times."
