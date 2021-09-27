News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Somersham teacher looks at how to make home learning 'meaningful'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:47 PM September 27, 2021   
James Course, a Year 3/4 teacher at Somersham Primary School, is looking at how home-based learning may evolve in the future.

A teacher at a Huntingdonshire primary school has undertaken a research project to see how home-based learning might evolve in the future. 

The project, by the Cambridge Primary Education Trust (CPET), analysed the impact of focused teaching of computing across the curriculum – delivered over a half-term – on pupil and parent engagement with online homework. 

James Course, a Year 3/4 teacher at Somersham Primary School, and Jon Windsor, a Year 3 teacher at Trumpington Park Primary School, explored the potential of blended learning and recovering gaps in education following lockdown.  

The project, which was completed in July 2021 and reported earlier this month, gave an understanding of engagement with homework and pupils’ wider learning.  

James said the objective was to ensure that home learning in any guise is meaningful and reinforces teacher-led learning.  

“While our project has not revealed some perfect solution for home learning, we can definitely take away aspects that can be used in future to create more robust routines and expectations for home learning," he said.  

“Meanwhile, we delivered a sequence of lessons to build a strong platform of core computing skills.

"We took opportunities across the curriculum to modelling the daily IT skills which we use and take for granted.” 

CPET say they will now evaluate the Trust’s approach to teaching computing, ensuring that it is developing the kinds of skills that the children will need in future. 

“It has been empowering to be trusted to deliver this project,” James added.  

“We have already shared our findings with CPET’s senior leadership team and look forward to supporting next steps, both at Trust-level, and directly within our own schools.” 

The research, which included a range of wider reading, was funded and supported by Cambridge Teaching Schools Network (CTSN).  

CPET executive principal/CEO Lesley Birch, said: “As a Trust we are committed to encouraging staff to develop their skills and experience.  

“Colleagues from all our schools work together to share best practice and resources as well as supporting each other in planning and evaluation activities.” 

Somersham News

