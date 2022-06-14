Students from Abbey College in Ramsey have hit their fundraising target to go towards a study to improve road safety in the area. - Credit: Abbey College

Students from Abbey College in Ramsey have raised £500 to go towards a feasibility study which they hope will improve road safety in the area around their school.

In collaboration with nearby businesses and a local primary school, the community campaign aims to make a positive difference and increase road safety for all in Ramsey.

Mackenzie Shilling, a Year 13 student at Abbey College leading the campaign, said: “We are delighted to have raised the money needed to complete the feasibility study.

"This is the first stage of our campaign, which I hope will lead to improvements in the roads around Ramsey. These changes would not only benefit my fellow students at Abbey College but the whole community.”

In the past, there have been several incidents close to the school.

The campaign is focusing on preventing any more future incidents in areas such as Hollow Lane and the High Street, so students feel safe on their way to and from school.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “Over the past few years, we have regularly written to community leaders to highlight the concerns we have for our students as they walk to and from school. Now, our students have taken to voicing their concerns and calling for changes to be made.

“They have worked so hard to raise these important funds, and I’m so proud of their dedication to making our community safer. I would like to thank the community for their ongoing, generous support and donations to the campaign.”

The feasibility study will look to develop suitable costed options to benefit the whole Ramsey community.

It is hoped that these options could then be prioritised by local authorities through funding schemes such as Section 106 contributions from local housing developments.

A Year 10 student working on the campaign said: “This is so needed, and I am glad to be a part of making a change.”

For more information about Abbey College, please visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk/