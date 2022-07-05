The four Sawtry Academy students with their winning posters for Hamerton Zoo. - Credit: SAWTRY ACADEMY

Students at a Huntingdonshire secondary have been working to highlight issues around endangered animal species.

Pupils from Sawtry Village Academy took part in an extended art project in conjunction with staff at nearby Hamerton Zoo.

More than 100 youngsters designed posters to get their messages across and staff at Hamerton chose the winners.

'Save our Vaquitas’ was the message on the winning poster designed by Sam Nielsen, a Year 7 student who created a creative poster informing people about the plight of the Vaquitas.

Posters from Heidi Xu, Amber Taylor and Julia Salmon were chosen as the close runners-up. These posters will now be displayed at Hamerton Zoo park.

The project started two months ago when one of the Hamerton Zoo game keepers visited Sawtry Village Academy and delivered a moving presentation on threatened animals. The Year 7 students were also able to meet an Egyptian tortoise, which is high up on the list of endangered animals.

The winning students were treated to a tour of the zoo park, including a ride on the K – T express train and later presented with certificates and prizes.

Julia Salmon said: "My poster was about bamboo deforestation and how animals are endangered by it. It was great to see so many different animals happy and healthy at the zoo. I especially liked the alpacas."

Amber Taylor: "I really enjoyed the trip to the zoo and it will count as one of my favourite memories that I have from SVA. My favourite bit must have been the train ride and the aviary."

Heidi Xu: "I really enjoyed the experience of the zoo and learning about all different kinds of animals such as the endangered Malaysian tigers. My poster is to raise awareness of the Black Rhinos and why we shouldn’t take something from them that they need."

Kevin Terry, subject lead for art, added: "It must have been a tough task for the Hamerton Zoo staff choosing winners as the standard of the posters is getting better each year. The project really does raise awareness with the students of the issues facing endangered and threatened animals and hopefully the winning posters on display will also inform visitors to the zoo park."

To see all the wonderful posters entered please visit the Art department webpage here - https://www.sawtryva.org/category/news/art-news/











