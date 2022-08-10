Students from Abbey College in Ramsey have been crowned the winners of the 2022 Meridian Trust Key Stage 4 science competition, with particular success in chemistry and physics.

The competition saw students complete a series of four challenges, based on A-Level required practical tasks.

The victorious team included Emily, Hannah, Joshua, and Tristan from Year 9 and Carson, Taylor, Annabel, and Travis from Year 10. The eight students competed in biology, chemistry, physics, and design.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “The competition was a really enriching experience for our students allowing them to develop their communication, teamwork, mentoring, practical and scientific method skills. Our students thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to compete with a wide range of fellow students from across the Meridian Trust and we look forward to competing in more competitions with them in the future.”

In the biology challenge, students had to find the concentration of an unknown solution using calorimetry. For chemistry, they were tested on constructing an iodine clock reaction that changes colour at exactly 70 seconds.

As part of their practical physics task, students evaluated different methods for measuring gravitational acceleration. Lastly, students were challenged on their abilities in design and were tasked to design and construct a water filter using natural materials.



