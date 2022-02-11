News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
St Neots school pledge to raise money for Malawian students

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2022
Students gather for school at the Hope Secondary School in Mangochi, Malawi.

Students gather for school at the Hope Secondary School in Mangochi, Malawi. - Credit: Hope4Malawi

Pupils from Longsands Academy, in St Neots, are kickstarting a fundraising campaign to help five Malawian students attend the Hope Secondary School in Malawi.

Each of the five school houses will sponsor a Malawian student and pupils are hoping to raise £1,500 per year by obtaining sponsorship through completing 'miles' by running, walking, or jogging in their spare time.

Principal of the school Neil Owen, said: “Community and charity are close to everyone’s heart here at Longsands Academy. This fundraising campaign is the perfect embodiment of our school motto to ‘work hard, be kind, achieve more’, and I couldn’t be prouder of our students.  

“We are very lucky to have so many socially conscious staff and students here at Longsands and I am really excited to see how many miles we can complete as a school."

The school is working in partnership with the international charity Hope4Malawi, whose vision is to provide children in rural Southern Malawi with the hope of a better future through access to education.

Neil Owen added the public should get in touch if they wish to support the campaign

