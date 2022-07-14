Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys President, Steve McCallion, presents a cheque to Head of Barnabas Oley School, Michelle Downes, Head boy Freddie and Head girl Ella. - Credit: St Neots St Marys Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys has presented a cheque worth £418 to Barnabas Oley School in Great Gransden to fund an extra day's use of the Cambridge and Peterborough Life Education classroom.

The Rotary Club has continued its support of local primary schools, and president Steve McCallion presented the cheque to the school on July 11.

The £418 total represents a full day’s use of the classroom service.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: "The Rotary Club remains firmly committed to supporting this vital service to the children of Cambridgeshire.”

Head Michelle Downes said that the children loved attending the Life Education classroom, and they looked forward to its visit each year and were taught lessons about drug abuse that stayed with them into their adult life.

Head boy Freddie and head girl Ella received the cheque on behalf of the school with Michelle and presented Steve and the other rotary club members in attendance with a thank you card from the school.







