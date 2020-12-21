Published: 9:00 AM December 21, 2020

Trust that oversees St Neots academy is to become School Governor Champions - Credit: Archant

The trust that oversees Ernulf Academy in St Neots is to become School Governor Champions.

Astrea Academy Trust has announced, it is joining a national initiative led by Inspiring Governance and the National Governance Association designed to drive up the quality of school governance.

Astrea’s commitment was inspired by Educators on Board, which calls on educators to volunteer in a school other than their own, thereby contributing fresh experience, expertise, support and challenge, while at the same time gaining new insight and skills.

Through the initiative, individuals will be given opportunities to develop their strategic skills, gain knowledge and insight into new practices, and experience different educational contexts – which in turn, will strengthen the educational offer across the Trust.

Tomas Thurogood-Hyde, assistant CEO, Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to be School Governor Champions.

“As a family of schools ourselves, we understand the importance of strong governance at a local level, to provide crucial support and challenge to schools.

“As ‘Champions’ we will be supporting good governance, and the Educators on Board campaign, by encouraging our colleagues to join local governing boards and committees. We encourage other schools and trusts to do the same.”

Judith Hicks, Head of Inspiring Governance at the National Governance Association, said: “It is fantastic to see Astrea demonstrating its commitment to encouraging and supporting staff to govern in local schools by signing up as a School Governor Champion.

“Education professionals governing in a different school or trust is a fantastic way of sharing knowledge and expertise between schools at a strategic level and shows a real dedication to working together to provide the best possible education experience for children and young people.”

Dominic Judge, director of Inspiring Governance, said: “We’re delighted Astrea Academy Trust have become the first academy trust to sign up to our School Governor Champions campaign.

“They join a wide range of companies and public organisations, including awarding bodies and universities, promoting the value and benefits of their staff volunteering as a governor in schools.

“This will make a real difference in South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire. Thank you Astrea!”