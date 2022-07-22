The achievements of Year 11 and 13 pupils at St Ivo Academy were celebrated at a presentation with Mayor of St Ives, Cllr Philip Pope, present. - Credit: St Ivo Academy

The achievements of students in years 11 and 13 at St Ivo Academy in St Ives, which is part of Astrea Academy Trust, have been recognised in a special annual awards presentation in the St Ives school.

Awards were given in three special categories: Endeavour, Service to School, and Ethos awards, as well as for all subjects in years 11 and 13.

The award winners are students who have gone the extra mile this year in terms of academic achievement and contributions outside the classroom, with the prizes celebrating their sheer hard work and determination.

Sam Griffin, Principal at St Ivo Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “It was fantastic to come together at the end of the year and celebrate our fantastic students, especially after the challenges they have faced over the last two years, like so many young people across the country.

"They have risen to those challenges with tenacity and resilience, and I am so proud of them all.

“At St Ivo Academy, we take pride in helping our students to become confident and mature young adults who take on leadership opportunities and care for those around them. It is so important to us to recognise and celebrate their wonderful achievements. Congratulations to all.”

Winning these awards this year is even more impressive, given the challenges the students have faced in the last two years.

Student Ella Hampton won the Year 13 PE and Service to School awards.

Her teachers were full of praise, commenting that throughout her time at St Ivo, she has been a consistently reliable and hard-working student.

Ella's teachers say they have always appreciated the time and effort she puts in to both her studies and helping others which she does quietly and without fuss.

Ella is going on to study education at Bedford University and has the backing of everyone at St Ivo, who says they are certain that she will make a fantastic PE teacher.

Ella said: “The St Ivo awards ceremony was a lovely occasion to celebrate success. Hearing all the speeches about other students and then receiving the trophies in front of our parents was really fantastic.

"I was nervous, but receiving the awards in front of my family made it all worth it.”



