Students from St Ivo Academy in St Ives are today celebrating their GCSE results, with many excelling despite the challenges of the last two years.

Year 11 students at St Ivo Academy and across Cambridgeshire sat formal exams for the first time since 2019 and are celebrating today (August 25) with staff.

The dedicated staff at St Ivo Academy, which is part of Astrea Academy Trust, supported their students continuously to prepare them to take their exams, which for the last two years have been teacher assessed.

In particular, students were supported through the provision of extra lessons covering all subjects on four afternoons a week.

Amongst those celebrating today at St Ivo Academy are:

Amy Lucas has achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Ben Clinton has achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Jorja Coxon has achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7.

Eva Bryant-Hunt has achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 5s.

Connor Brookes has achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 7s.

Sam Griffin, principal at St Ivo Academy, said: “It has been delightful to celebrate with our students today.

"We have seen real successes, which are testament to their hard work and dedication despite the disruption over the last three years.

"Our results are very pleasing with an estimated Attainment 8 score of 49, and 69% of students achieving at least grade 4 in both GCSE English and maths.

"Students who have taken science, art and design and performing arts subjects have achieved particularly strong results. Congratulations to all our Year 11s on their achievements!”

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students, many of whom have achieved some outstanding grades and secured prestigious post-16 opportunities.

"We are so proud of the achievements of all our St Ivo Academy students – particularly so given the challenges they have faced over the last two years.

“At Astrea, our focus is on helping our pupils secure great results that set them up for their future, we aim to do this through excellent teaching together with a world-class curriculum.

"It is clear from today’s results that St Ivo Academy is making that vision a reality for families in Cambridgeshire.”