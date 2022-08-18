Sixth-form students at St Ivo Academy in St Ives, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are today (August 18) celebrating success in their A levels and vocational qualifications.

Despite the challenges of the last two years, the Huntingdonshire students have achieved excellent results sitting formal exams for the first time since 2019 and are now ready to step into the future.

Many students will accept places on a range of courses at Russell Group universities and exciting apprenticeship opportunities.

Amongst those celebrating today at St Ivo Academy are:

Sasha Brown achieved A*AA and will study Biochemistry at the University of St Andrews to

Lucas Lattimer has been awarded A*A*A and will study Mathematics at Manchester University.

Maya Sirot-Smith achieved A*A*A and will study Social and Political Sciences at the University of Leeds.

Charlie Potter achieved A*A*A and will study Law at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Lucy O’Brien has been awarded A*AA and will study Sports Science at Loughborough University.

Sam Griffin, Principal at St Ivo Academy, said: “We are so proud of our students’ achievements after three very challenging years. This strong set of results, with around a quarter of grades at A* or A, are testament to their dedication and tenacity.

"It has been an absolute pleasure this morning to celebrate with so many students who have secured the grades they need for the next chapter of their lives, whether that be at their preferred university, college, or workplace. We wish them all the best for very bright futures ahead.”

To support the students in preparing for their exams, students at St Ivo were offered additional workshops based on areas where they needed the most help, from revision techniques to time management.

Sixth formers at St Ivo and other schools across the UK didn't get the chance to sit GCSE exams and had their grades decided by teacher assessment, making their results all the more impressive.

Rowena Hackwood, CEO, Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students at St Ivo Academy, who have shown great tenacity in preparing for their A levels and vocational qualifications, which is especially remarkable given their GCSE exams were cancelled.

“At Astrea, we have a relentless commitment to a brilliant education, and we want all our children to learn, thrive and lead successful lives. It is wonderful to see the hard work of students and staff pay off in these results – with so many of our Cambridgeshire youngsters celebrating exceptional results, places on prized courses and prestigious work placements.”

Schools Minister Will Quince said: “I know students across Cambridgeshire – much like the rest of the country - have experienced disruption over the past two years, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Completing A levels and vocational qualifications is no mean feat, and the support students have been given by school leaders, and teachers is invaluable. I hope each and every young person at St Ivo Academy who received their results today is now looking forward to taking their next step, whether that’s university, further training or the world of work – but for now, I hope they are celebrating their achievements and feel very proud of their success.”



