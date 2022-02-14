News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
St Ives Rotary Club help fund new school Trim Trail

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:59 AM February 14, 2022
Members of the Rotary Club of St Ives and pupils of Thorndown primary school showing off part of the Trim Trail.

Members of the Rotary Club of St Ives, The chair of Friends of Thorndown school Jenny Witts, headteacher Vicci Godbold and pupils of Thorndown primary school showing off part of the Trim Trail. - Credit: Rotary Club of St Ives

The Rotary Club of St Ives, along with the committee Friends of Thorndown, has helped to fund a new Trim Trail at Thorndown primary School.

The Rotary Club youth service member Jon Swain and fellow Rotarian Philip Sadler went along to see the jointly funded project with the pupils, who then showed them which part of the Trim Trail was their favourite.

A Trim Trail is an outdoor parcourse path consisting of exercise equipment and obstacles which helps promote good health and fun for children.

Member of the Rotary Club Fiona Stocker said: "We are always happy to be able to support our local schools with projects such as these.

"Our youth committee is one of our busiest committees, always organising competitions and events with the young people in the community."

The Rotary Club spend a lot of time getting involved with youth projects, hosting a well supported primary school quiz in February and, later in the year, are planning for an art exhibition.

