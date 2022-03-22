Pupils in St Ives get digging to plant an orchard
- Credit: Hunts Post
The Eco Explorers Club from Westfield Junior School, St Ives, has planted five native apple trees on the school grounds for an orchard to grow.
Seventeen pupils took part in an initiative called Orchards for Schools, run by The Tree Council, and planted the apple trees on March 20.
Teacher and club organiser at the school Caroline Carder said: "They’re just really enthusiastic about tree planting and doing really good things like that.
“They’re so passionate about the environment; it’s amazing it really is.”
The trees planted will also form part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
Schools and individuals are encouraged to upload pictures of their tree planting efforts as part of the jubilee celebrations.
The orchard will increase the biodiversity on the grounds, and once the trees are established, they will be monitored by the pupils, and more plants and wildflowers will be introduced.
It is hoped many children will enjoy the orchard in the years to come.