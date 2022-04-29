Needingworth Community Pre-school has achieved the highest grading of 'outstanding' in all areas from Ofsted.

Ofsted inspectors came to inspect the pre-school, in Mill Way, on February 2 as part of its four-year inspection cycle, and the pre-school has shared the news with enormous pride and delight.

The pre-school achieved an 'outstanding' award for overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The inspectors were impressed by what they saw and noted the significant efforts of the practitioners, who had a very good understanding of the effects the pandemic had on children and their families.

The inspection report stated: "They kept in regular contact, providing support for parents to continue their child's learning at home. Practitioners swiftly identified and put strategies in place to close any gaps in children's learning.

"This has had an exceptionally positive effect on children's social skills and their progress overall."

This was the first Ofsted inspection of the pre-school in six years because of the pandemic and the pre-school's fourth 'outstanding' award since 2007.

The report also noted the pre-school had established valued relationships with parents.

The report stated: " Parents report how exceptionally well informed they are about their children's learning and provide very positive comments about their children's experiences at the preschool.

"They say that practitioners 'go over and above' to ensure that their child is well looked after and ready for school. The leadership and management of the pre-school are exceptional."

The report also highlighted that the pre-school relationship with the host school is "a key strength", with the children well prepared for a seamless transition and transfer into formal learning.

Chairman of the committee at Needingworth, Rachael Beeton, said: "Everyone was just so amazed and pleased they got another outstanding award. It is a massive achievement considering the pandemic and element of home-schooling.

"Everyone worked so hard and put in every bit of effort they had to go above and beyond for the children. I'm proud to say my children attend the school, and they really do have their best interests at heart."



