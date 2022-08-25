Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Sawtry Village Academy principal 'could not be prouder' of students' GCSE results

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:26 PM August 25, 2022
Updated: 12:32 PM August 25, 2022
Cara Beard, Lauren Housden, Ava Coates, Lily Fisher and Tillie Boston celebrate their GCSE results at Sawtry Village Academy

(From L to R) Cara Beard, Lauren Housden, Ava Coates, Lily Fisher and Tillie Boston celebrate their GCSE results at Sawtry Village Academy - Credit: Athene Communications

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating opening their GCSE exam results today (August 25).

Particular student successes include Danielle John, Holly Bannister and Isabelle Johnson, who all attained at least eight grade 9s each, the equivalent of an A*.

Holly Bannister achieved nine grade 9s in her GCSE results which is the highest grade attainable 

Holly Bannister achieved nine grade 9s in her GCSE results which is the highest grade attainable - Credit: Athene Communications

The hard work and dedication of Ethan Batty, Amy Coates, Ava Coates, Daniella Brown, Lauren Housden, Cian Cross and James Naegeli were also rewarded, with the students averaging grade 8 or above across their complement of GCSEs.

Rob Goulding and David Ajose show off their impressive GCSE exam results

Rob Goulding and David Ajose show off their impressive GCSE exam results - Credit: Athene Communications

Simon Parsons, principal at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We could not be prouder of what our students have achieved this year and how hard they have worked throughout their studies.

“The resilience shown under such challenging conditions over the past two years has been remarkable.

"Their results demonstrate their academic excellence over the past five years, which would not have been possible without the dedication of our team of inspiring and motivational staff who have supported every student throughout their time at Sawtry Village Academy”.

Daniella Brown celebrates achieving a GCSE grade 9 in Physical Education

Daniella Brown celebrates achieving a GCSE grade 9 in Physical Education - Credit: Athene Communications

Sarah Wilson, executive principal at Meridian Trust, said: “Many congratulations to our GCSE year 11 cohort who have performed so well in their exams.

"The achievements reflect all the hard work they have put in during their time at Sawtry Village Academy. The students are now in an excellent position to take their next steps into Post-16 study and beyond.”

