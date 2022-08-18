Student Olivia Baxter attained two A*s, one A and a distinction* in her A-level results. - Credit: Athene Communications

Sawtry Village Academy students are celebrating A-level exam success after some testing and challenging years.

Notable individual student results included:

Olivia Baxter - attained an A* in business, A* in fine art, A in mathematics, and a Distinction* in creative digital media.

Amy Ginn - attained A grades in mathematics, psychology, biology and chemistry.

Ben Hollingdale - attained an A* in government and politics, A in English literature and A* in history.

Eleanor Maryniak - attained A grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Charlie Pearce - attained A in Business, Distinction* in information technology, Distinction* in creative digital media.

Milly Smith - attained A grades in mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

Principal Simon Parsons said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students who have worked so hard throughout their studies. They have shown immense resilience, maturity and, above all, a positive attitude. We wish them continued success in the future.”

Tom Hill, Head of Sixth Form, said: “All of our sixth form students have worked tirelessly throughout their time in the sixth form, and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as they prepare to go on to University, Apprenticeships or their chosen careers.

“We will ensure that we continue to provide ongoing support to students in the coming days. This cohort have worked very hard in difficult circumstances since 2020, and their results are testament to their hard work and effort.”



