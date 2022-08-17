Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Education

Sawtry students creative junk art on display in library

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:33 PM August 17, 2022
Millie wins a complete art set and the runners up also win a selection of art equipment.

Sawtry Village academy year seven student Millie Doyle won a prize for her peacock creation - Credit: Sawtry Village Academy

Year seven students at Sawtry Village Academy (SVA) have shown off their artistic flair by creating junk sculptures out of discarded household materials as part of an extended art project.

Students were given a few months before the summer holidays to create a sculpture in their own time of an animal from household items which would typically be thrown away.

The project was to raise awareness of litter and recycling, with most sculptures now on display at Huntingdon Library until mid-September.

Kevin Terry, the subject lead for Art, said: "The response has been fantastic, and the students have been so enthusiastic.

"We have had over 150 junk sculptures, and the imagination and quality of the junk animals is outstanding. I am so glad that they will be going on display in the Huntingdon library so they can be appreciated by more people."

The most popular sculpture, voted for by SVA staff, was a beautiful peacock created by Millie Doyle with close runners-up Mya Pilkington, Ferne Nickolay and Alex Bissett.

Millie was awarded a complete art set, and the runners-up also won a selection of art equipment.

Education News
Arts & Culture
Sawtry News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire police were called to an incident on Beech Close at 1.48am this morning.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police called to reports of violence in Huntingdon

Alexander Gilham

person
A guided bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision in St Ives on August 10

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cyclist left with serious injuries after bus collision in St Ives

Alexander Gilham

person
The proposed site for a new café to be built in Eaton Socon, adjacent to the Cricket Club.

Planning and Development

Planning proposal for a new café to be reviewed by St Neots Town Council

Alexander Gilham

person
The Montagu Working Men's Club in Huntingdon.

Concerns about late-night noise if club is granted alcohol extension

Hannah Brown Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon