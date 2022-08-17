Year seven students at Sawtry Village Academy (SVA) have shown off their artistic flair by creating junk sculptures out of discarded household materials as part of an extended art project.

Students were given a few months before the summer holidays to create a sculpture in their own time of an animal from household items which would typically be thrown away.

The project was to raise awareness of litter and recycling, with most sculptures now on display at Huntingdon Library until mid-September.

Kevin Terry, the subject lead for Art, said: "The response has been fantastic, and the students have been so enthusiastic.

"We have had over 150 junk sculptures, and the imagination and quality of the junk animals is outstanding. I am so glad that they will be going on display in the Huntingdon library so they can be appreciated by more people."

The most popular sculpture, voted for by SVA staff, was a beautiful peacock created by Millie Doyle with close runners-up Mya Pilkington, Ferne Nickolay and Alex Bissett.

Millie was awarded a complete art set, and the runners-up also won a selection of art equipment.