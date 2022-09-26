Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
More than £1000 donated to Crosshall School to fund use of high-tech classroom

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:00 PM September 26, 2022
Louise Augarde, Life Education teacher, with Steve McCallion, Rotary Club President and Rotarian David March with the cheque

Louise Augarde, Life Education teacher, with Steve McCallion, Rotary Club President and Rotarian David March with the cheque - Credit: Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys

A cheque worth £1016 has been donated to Crosshall Junior School Academy in St Neots to sponsor the cost of a week-long visit by the Cambs and Peterborough Life Education mobile classroom.

The President of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys, Steve McCallion, presented the cheque to the school on September 7 which will pay for two days of ‘life skills’ based, primary drug prevention programmes in the mobile classroom.

Headteacher Anne Eardley said that her pupils were once again very excited to be taught in the classroom, and all pupils thoroughly enjoyed the experience, which will stay with them as they grow older.

Mrs Eardley also expressed thanks to the Rotary Club for the generous sponsorship.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: "The club continues to help local schools access this service whenever it is in the St Neots area, and this is the second school receiving support in the past six months.

"Any other St Neots schools reserving time with Life Education will be welcome to apply to the club for financial help."

Education News
St Neots News

