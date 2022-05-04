Children at Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School took to the school fields last week to take part in and celebrate the 'Daily Mile' exercise initiative.

The 'Daily Mile' has been integrated into their school curriculum to help improve children's mental and physical health, and on April 28, there was a nationwide 10-year celebration of the 'Daily Mile'.

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children during the 'Daily Mile' celebration. - Credit: Ramsey Junior Staff

Peterborough United's mascot Peter Burrow was there on the day and helped both schools by joining in and encouraging the children for the 15-minute exercise.

Key Stage leader at Ramsey Junior school, James Robertson, said: "All the children in each year group took part either by running or walking around the field and completing the mile.

"A healthy body means a healthy brain, ready to learn."

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children during the 'Daily Mile' celebration. - Credit: Ramsey Junior Staff

Stella, year 6, said: "I love the 'Daily Mile' because it is good to get extra exercise throughout the day to help us focus during our lessons."

Maddie, year 7, said: "We all helped each other to run along, and we encouraged our friends and family. Some of us even managed to run more than a mile! It was really fun."