Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Education

Ramsey schools celebrate 10-year anniversary of the 'Daily Mile' initiative

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 2:00 PM May 4, 2022
The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children with  Peterborough United's mascot Peter Burrow.

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children with Peterborough United's mascot Peter Burrow. - Credit: Ramsey Junior Staff

Children at Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School took to the school fields last week to take part in and celebrate the 'Daily Mile' exercise initiative.

The 'Daily Mile' has been integrated into their school curriculum to help improve children's mental and physical health, and on April 28, there was a nationwide 10-year celebration of the 'Daily Mile'.

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children during the 'Daily Mile' celebration.

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children during the 'Daily Mile' celebration. - Credit: Ramsey Junior Staff

Peterborough United's mascot Peter Burrow was there on the day and helped both schools by joining in and encouraging the children for the 15-minute exercise.

Key Stage leader at Ramsey Junior school, James Robertson, said: "All the children in each year group took part either by running or walking around the field and completing the mile.

"A healthy body means a healthy brain, ready to learn."

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children during the 'Daily Mile' celebration.

The Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School children during the 'Daily Mile' celebration. - Credit: Ramsey Junior Staff

Stella, year 6, said: "I love the 'Daily Mile' because it is good to get extra exercise throughout the day to help us focus during our lessons."

Maddie, year 7, said: "We all helped each other to run along, and we encouraged our friends and family. Some of us even managed to run more than a mile! It was really fun." 

Education News
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

St Ives town centre. Picture: HELEN DRAKE.

Cambridgeshire County Council

£2.3 million project to reduce congestion in St Ives given the green light

Alexander Gilham

person
Jake McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon (right)

Cambs Live News

Man jailed after admitting killing 50-year-old outside pub in Huntingdon

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested in connection with an attack in Cambridgeshire

Huntingdon Magistrates' Court

Arrest after attack leaves victim in his 50s with 'part of his ear missing'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A high-vis jacket with 'Police' written on the back.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

St Ives man conned friend and former colleague

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon