Published: 3:00 PM January 19, 2021

A school in Ramsey has been given a national award in recognition of its improving provision, practice and performance.

Abbey College was presented with the Quality Mark for English and Maths.

The award, which lasts for three years, promotes, supports and celebrates progress and improvements made by a school.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher, said: “We believe in ensuring students are challenged in all aspects of their learning.

“Achieving this award builds on our recent success, and we have now achieved a hattrick of national accreditations this academic year, following the Quality in Careers Standard and Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools gold award.

“I want to thank every member of staff for all the hard work and determination they have shown to achieve these awards, particularly during a challenging year.

"We are now working to maintain our success in 2021 to further support our community moving forward.”

To achieve a Quality Mark, schools have to undergo an assessment, carried out by an external accredited assessor, against the 10 ‘elements’ of the quality mark framework.

As part of achieving the Quality Mark, Abbey College will receive a certificate and a plaque to display at the school.



