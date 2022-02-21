Children in year one of Middlefield Primary Academy swap toys with one another as part of the schools 'Green Day'. - Credit: Middlefield Primary Academy

The pupils of Middlefield Primary Academy, in St Neots, are the winners for the third week of our environmental champion award for their incredible collective fundraising efforts during the schools 'Green day'.

The children produced posters promoting the day and took part in numerous activities such as making seed bombs, pledging to do more to help the planet and a book/toy swap as part of the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle ethos, raising £245.02 in the process.

The committee leads Trish Ashcroft and Gemma Jarvis said: “All of the pupils had some amazing ideas to raise awareness of how humans can help our planet.

"Pupil voice is a high priority at Middlefield Primary Academy, and the children are always looking at ways to improve our environment.

"A fun day was enjoyed by everyone."

The School Council and Eco-committee representatives from each class decided to hold a joint ‘Green Day’ to raise awareness about Earth, not just the local community.

The proceeds raised will be used to buy a wormery and pond dipping equipment to enhance the outside learning experience.







