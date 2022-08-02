Staff and pupils at Earith Primary School are celebrating the results of their latest Ofsted inspection, which found the school to be ‘Good’ in all areas and a “friendly family”.

The school’s staff, pupils and parents were all very pleased when the Ofsted inspectors rated the school ‘Good’ across all five key areas within Ofsted’s framework: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Inspectors visited the school on June 7 and 8 for the school’s first full inspection since joining The Active Learning Trust in 2018, and the overall grade had improved by a whole rating since the last inspection in 2014.

The school was praised for promoting, developing and celebrating its pupils’ accomplishments with the report stating: “The pupils at Earith Primary School are part of a ‘friendly family’ who embody the school’s five ‘R’s: ready, resilient, resourceful, reflective and responsible.

“Pupils benefit greatly from staff making the school a kind, caring and safe place to be. Pupils value difference and treat each other as they would want to be treated. If there is an issue, pupils know staff deal with them well.”

Headteacher at Earith Primary School, Thomas Abbs, said: “To have made such strong progress, particularly through the challenges of Covid-19 is a testament to each and every one of our staff, pupils and parents in the school who have worked incredibly hard to achieve this outcome.

“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of my colleagues, both in our school and across The Active Learning Trust. Together, we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment in which our young people are able to thrive.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate everyone for their support in making the school the very best it can be - we cannot wait to build on our success even further still.”

The inspection report highlighted that for the school to improve even further to achieve an 'Outstanding' rating, they could stretch able students further, ensure pupils respond to feedback and improve the spelling standards.



