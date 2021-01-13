News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
How you can praise our school staff for their dedication during lockdown

Clare Butler

Published: 9:00 AM January 13, 2021   
The education sector has also done a fabulous job of supporting parents, carers and pupils following the last-minute announcements about school closures. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The challenges of lockdown have seen parents be more appreciative of the education system - as they strive to juggle between home schooling and work. 

But spare a thought for those teachers trying to arrange lesson plans and maintain morale for pupils remotely.

There's also office staff trying to coordinate teaching for key workers' children, and headteachers facing up to the prospect of running exams under very different conditions this year. 

We wanted to recognise the amazing teams working in schools across the district during this time, and asked readers to send us their tributes to teachers and support staff. 

We’ll be sharing the comments in next week's Hunts Post. If you want to pay tribute to your children's school staff, please add them to the pinned Facebook post on The Hunts Post page. 

