Published: 3:00 PM March 24, 2021

A plan to build a new secondary school in St Neots has been approved by the Department of Education.

Cambridgeshire County Council says it had been in regular contact with the DfE regarding secondary school provision in St Neots against future housing developments and growth in the town.

In 2018, The Hunts Post reported a plan for a new free school had been paused due to difficulty in finding a suitable site.

The Hunts Post has learned that CCC carried out a feasibility study in 2020 to consider all the options and says the DfE has advised ministers to proceed with the St Neots Free School Project. Officers from CCC now plan to meet with the DfE to discuss the project.

Jim Boyle, a St Neots' parent who has been campaigning to have more choice in the town for secondary school places said it was "brilliant news for the young people of St Neots".

"A third secondary school run by an academy with a superb track record will offer a genuine choice in St Neots. There are still many hurdles to overcome but the town has been given a second chance. The onus is now on our councillors, particularly at district and county level, to ensure that the town does miss out on this opportunity."

Although it is in the early stages, the project for the new school looks like it will be run by Advantage Schools

