With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee falling during schools’ half-term holidays, staff and pupils at Offord Primary School decided to celebrate early.

They donned their best ‘50s outfits and enjoyed a full day of interactive history by pretending it was June 2, 1953 – the day of Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation.

The playground was decked out in red, white and blue bunting and everyone enjoyed a street party with Coronation chicken sandwiches, homemade cakes and cloudy lemonade.

They spent the afternoon playing games of the time as well as singing the National Anthem in honour of the ‘new’ Queen.

Headteacher Kate Ruddock said: “It was a brilliant day, the children really got in the spirit of the day and loved playing the different games – skipping, clapping games, Grandmother’s footsteps, tiddlywinks and Queen Queeny who’s got the ball.”

Two days later and fast forward 70 years with a Platinum Jubilee street party at the school. On the menu was Chicken a la Queen, and cake.

Pupils all wore red, white and blue and parents joined their children for a Jubilee tree-planting ceremony and to hear the school’s jubilee song.

There was also a quiz for the pupils, who enjoyed making memories while having fun.

During the week there was also a ‘wet felting’ day where pupils all made a Jubilee souvenir of either a Union Flag, a 2D or a 3D crown.

Mrs Ruddock added: “We had a great week and the children learned lots about who the Queen is and about the Royal family.”