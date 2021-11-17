An artist's impression of the new special education needs school in St Ives. - Credit: AURORA

A new school for children with special educational needs is to be built on the site of a former golf club in St Ives.

Approval has been granted for the former St Ives Golf Course clubhouse, called Fairway Cottage, to be converted into an SEN school.

Once converted, the new school is planned to be run by the Aurora Group and will offer space for 56 pupils, and create up to 20 jobs.

Established in 2015, the Aurora Group describes itself as an “innovative provider of education, care and support” for children and young people with special educational needs.

In the design and access statement, submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council as part of the change of use application, it said: “The scheme has been developed to optimise the potential learning environments within and without the existing building.

“Rooms are arranged to make best use of the existing structure, requiring new openings in the external fabric to ensure good levels of natural daylight are provided.

“A new taller and more secure fencing arrangement is proposed, visually porous and concealed from open parkland by recently planted hedging.”

A new playground will also be built, and parking is planned to be provided for 17 cars, including two spaces that are wheelchair accessible. Two minibus spots are also planned, as well as cycle parking and a taxi drop-off space.

The plans to convert the currently vacant and boarded up former club house into a SEN school were supported by St Ives Town Council.

The town council said it welcomes the proposals to reuse a “redundant building” and provide a new amenity to the town.



