Video

Published: 9:20 AM May 26, 2021

Pip Barber, who has taught at various schools across Hunts, will publish her first book Cambridge Punting. - Credit: Pip Barber

A Huntingdonshire-based teacher is encouraging children to read in a series of beautifully illustrated books set in Cambridge.

Pip Barber, who has taught at various schools across Hunts, will publish her first book Cambridge Punting. - Credit: Greg Hodder

It will focus on phase 4 phonics and encourage children to read aloud while learning about the historic city.

Phonics is a method of learning to read matching the sounds of spoken English with individual letters or groups of letters.

Pip said: “Reading is a key part of development and can really make a difference in a child’s confidence in exploring and learning about the world around them.

“As a teacher I am always on the lookout for quality books where children will learn something but also have some beautiful illustrations that they will enjoy looking at.

Pip Barber, who has taught at various schools across Hunts, will publish her first book Cambridge Punting. - Credit: Charlie Spurrier

“You can discuss some of the iconic Cambridge buildings you see and find out how punting has changed over time.”

Pip loves living in Cambridgeshire and has found its cities, towns and villages fascinating places to learn about – and now write about too.

It is hoped that Pip will release two other books in the series about the botanical gardens in the city and King’s College too.

The books will be published by Cambridge Children's Books which is a small independent publisher based in Cambridge.

The unique illustrations in the first Cambridge Punting book were created by Charlie Spurrier, a London based illustrator who works primarily within watercolour and ink.

Pip continued: “The city and university are so recognisable to children and full of iconic buildings and interesting history.

“Phonics is one way of teaching reading where children learn to sound out the words.”

A Kickstarter page was launched to help Pip with her publishing project – and more £1,000 was raised to get it off the ground.

For more information, and to see the support gained so far, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cambridgepunting/cambridge-punting-a-phonics-based-childrens-book

Follow the page for more updates on when Cambridge Punting is hoped to be released in June/July.