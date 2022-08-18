Students at Longsands Sixth Form in St Neots, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are today (August 18) celebrating success in their A levels and vocational qualifications.

The Huntingdonshire school students sat traditional hall exams for the first time this year since 2019 and have overcome many disruptions and challenges to achieve some fantastic results.

Many students have accepted places at Russell Group universities and apprenticeships whilst enrolling on several diverse and exciting courses.

Amongst those celebrating today at Longsands Sixth Form are:

Aidan Hill achieved A*A*A*A and will go to Oxford University to study Biology.

Thomas Golden achieved three A*A*A* and will go to the University of York, to study Human Geography and Environment.

James Crossman achieved A*A*A*A and will go to the University of York to study Mathematics.

Lewis Peters achieved two Distinction* and an A* and will go to Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts to study Sound Technology.

Samaria Lynn achieved A*AAA and will go to University College London to study Neuroscience.

Macie Smith achieved two Distinction* and an A and will go to Newcastle University to study Sport and Exercise Science.

At Longsands Sixth Form, students were given more curriculum time for all subjects as well as the opportunity to work with Keystone Tutoring, giving them additional help where it was needed most.

Neil Owen, Principal at Longsands Academy, said: “I am delighted with the success of our Sixth Form students this year. They have overcome huge disruption to still achieve some fantastic results.

"I am always impressed by the resilience of our students and their drive to succeed. I am very proud of the great Sixth Form we have and the staff who give so much to help our students succeed so strongly every year. I wish them the very best for the future.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO, Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students at Longsands Sixth Form, who have shown great tenacity in preparing for their A levels and vocational qualifications, which is especially remarkable given their GCSE exams were cancelled.

“At Astrea, we have a relentless commitment to a brilliant education, and we want all our children to learn, thrive and lead successful lives. It is wonderful to see the hard work of students and staff pay off in these results – with so many of our Cambridgeshire youngsters celebrating exceptional results, places on prized courses and prestigious work placements.”

Schools Minister Will Quince said: “I know students across Cambridgeshire – much like the rest of the country - have experienced disruption over the past two years, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Completing A levels and vocational qualifications is no mean feat, and the support students have been given by school leaders and teachers is invaluable. I hope each and every young person at Longsands Sixth Form who received their results today is now looking forward to taking their next step, whether that’s university, further training or the world of work – but for now, I hope they are celebrating their achievements and feel very proud of their success.”







