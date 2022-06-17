Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Longsands Principal Neil Owen is standing down

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM June 17, 2022
Updated: 7:52 AM June 17, 2022
Longsands Principal Neil Owen is to stand down from his role.

Longsands Academy has announced that school Principal Neil Owen is stepping down from his role at the St Neots school.

Mr Owen, who has led the Academy for the last two and a half years, but has also had various teaching roles during a 16-year period, is relocating to Northern Ireland with his family.

He was appointed as Principle in 2019 and has held the posts of head of Aspen School, head of history, director of humanities, director of Key Stage 4 and Vice-Principal during his tenure.

“It has been a huge privilege to serve the Longsands community over the last 16 years and I am extremely thankful for the all the support I have received from staff, parents, carers and students.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working in the academy every day, and I will miss the entire Longsands community greatly, but will continue to keenly watch the academy achieve further great success in the future."

A new Principal will be appointed to start at Longsands from January 2023. In the meantime, Geraint Brown has been appointed to act as interim Principal. Geraint is currently director of Teaching at the Astrea Academy Trust. He is a successful former headteacher and has worked alongside Neil and his staff in his current role at the trust.



St Neots News

