Melissa Bresler (left) and Maddie Davis (right) both celebrate receiving their GCSE results at Longsands Academy - Credit: Astrea Academy Trust

Staff and students at Longsands Academy in St Neots are today (August 25) celebrating their GCSE exam results, with pupils sitting formal exams for the first time since 2019.

Most Longsands Year 11 students have excelled despite the challenges of the last two years and are now readying themselves for the future.

For the last two years, exam results have been teacher assessed, so the staff at Longsands Academy, which is part of Astrea Academy Trust, supported their students non-stop to prepare them for their exams.

Students have accessed additional after-school lessons and been supported with a host of revision and wellbeing strategies.

Amongst those celebrating today at Longsands Academy are:

Amelia Fleming achieved nine grade 9s and will go on to study at Kimbolton School

Isabella Fleming achieved eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and will go on to study at Kimbolton School

Isaac Timms achieved eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and will go on to study at Longsands Sixth Form

Thomas Fengler achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s and will go on to study at Longsands Sixth Form

Matthew Ulph achieved seven grade 9 and two grade 7s and will go on to study at Longsands Sixth Form

Neil Owen, principal at Longsands Academy, said: “I congratulate all our students today. These outstanding results represent a tremendous achievement for students who have worked incredibly hard to achieve this level of success.

"I would also like to thank staff, parents and carers for supporting our students and for the care and attention that has enabled so many of them to be successful today. I wish them well for the future as they build on this excellent foundation.”

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students, many of whom have achieved some outstanding grades and secured prestigious post-16 opportunities.

"We are so proud of the achievements of all our Longsands students – particularly so given the challenges they have faced over the last two years.

“At Astrea, our focus is on helping our pupils secure great results that set them up for their future, we aim to do this through excellent teaching together with a world-class curriculum. It is clear from today’s results that Longsands Academy is making that vision a reality for families in St Neots.”



