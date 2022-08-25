Gallery

Kimbolton School students all celebrate receiving their GCSE exam results in the school. - Credit: Kimbolton School

Students at Kimbolton school in Huntingdon are celebrating achieving excellent GCSE exam results.

From the students' results, 39 per cent of all grades awarded were a grade 9 or 8 (old A*), and 57 per cent were 9 to 7 (A*-A).

Hannah, Harriet and India waiting for their friends to arrive before opening their GCSE results envelopes together - Credit: Kimbolton School

Twenty-three pupils, approaching one in four of the year group, achieved nine or more 9 to 7 grades.

Included in these results were those for International GCSEs in four subjects.

Student Daniel celebrates his GCSE results with his mother - Credit: Kimbolton School

The top performers were India and Jasmine, who both achieved nine 9s plus one 8.

Close behind with at least nine grade 9 or 8s were Ben, Byron, Daniel, Dimitrios, Erica, Mark, Nathan and Samuel.

The majority of the year group will continue into Kimbolton School’s Sixth Form next month, where around 20 students from other schools will join them.

Student Sophie celebrates receiving her GCSE results at the school with her mother - Credit: Kimbolton School

Jonathan Belbin, the headmaster, said: “Despite the uncertainty which this year group has had to live with nationally, our pupils’ hard work and determination have shone through.

"Thanks to excellent support from their parents and our staff, the pupils have achieved results that they can be proud of, which will serve them well as they move into the Sixth Form.”