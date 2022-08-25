Gallery
Top GCSE grades awarded to several students at Kimbolton School
- Credit: Kimbolton School
Students at Kimbolton school in Huntingdon are celebrating achieving excellent GCSE exam results.
From the students' results, 39 per cent of all grades awarded were a grade 9 or 8 (old A*), and 57 per cent were 9 to 7 (A*-A).
Twenty-three pupils, approaching one in four of the year group, achieved nine or more 9 to 7 grades.
Included in these results were those for International GCSEs in four subjects.
The top performers were India and Jasmine, who both achieved nine 9s plus one 8.
Close behind with at least nine grade 9 or 8s were Ben, Byron, Daniel, Dimitrios, Erica, Mark, Nathan and Samuel.
The majority of the year group will continue into Kimbolton School’s Sixth Form next month, where around 20 students from other schools will join them.
Jonathan Belbin, the headmaster, said: “Despite the uncertainty which this year group has had to live with nationally, our pupils’ hard work and determination have shone through.
"Thanks to excellent support from their parents and our staff, the pupils have achieved results that they can be proud of, which will serve them well as they move into the Sixth Form.”