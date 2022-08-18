Gallery

Kimbolton students celebrating their A-level results in front of the Castle - Credit: Kimbolton School

Students at Kimbolton School are celebrating achieving excellent results despite the uncertainty surrounding the assessment process leading up to the exam season.

Of the 104 students in the year group, Forty-five per cent of the students received an A* or A grade, with 73 per cent at A* to B, which is the level of most interest to the top universities.

Twenty-eight students, 27 per cent of the year group, gained at least three A*/As.

Ishan Sarker and his mother, Koli, overjoyed at his A-level results - Credit: Kimbolton School

Toby Eddleston from Godmanchester and Ishan Sarkar (Huntingdon) were awarded 4A*s apiece.

Toby will be studying Medicine at King’s College, Cambridge, from September, while Ishan will be

applying for Medicine courses for 2023.

A further seven students achieved a full sweep of A*s: Matthew Bell from Aldwincle, Olivia Cann.

(Bedford), Luke Hookham and Charlotte James (both Brampton), Achilles Ngan (Hong Kong),

Emily Sparkes (Higham Ferrers) and Cameron Wallace (Eaton Socon).

(From L to R) Kimbolton School students Holly Orchard, Grace Sanderson, Will Powell, Harrison Kemp, Will Paul and Sophie Faulkner - Credit: Kimbolton School

Others who achieved at least 2A*s were Chris Bowland (Ellington) and Henry Leigh-Smith.

(Godmanchester), Jack Mash (Grafham), Joshua Rainford (Huntingdon), Spencer Taylor

(Hargrave) and Lavigne Wong (Hong Kong).

Luke Hookham being congratulated by his father, David - Credit: Kimbolton School

Jonathan Belbin, the Headmaster, said: “I am delighted to see such a strong set of results and am

proud of each and every one of these departing students.

"They have made the most of their sixth form years, despite all the pandemic difficulties, achieving much more than these results portray and gaining so many life skills beyond the classroom. They have demonstrated real resilience and fortitude in the run-up to the exams and deserve every success in the future.”

Several upper sixth students gathered at the school at 9am to collect their results alongside their parents from the school's Cricket Pavilion.

The careers team were also at the school located in the Vanburgh Library to offer advice and support to those that wanted it.

The school now expect the vast majority of the year group to join their universities of choice, whilst

some have elected to apply for apprenticeships, enter employment or take a gap year.











