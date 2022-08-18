Gallery
Nearly half of Kimbolton students receive A or A* grades in A-level results
- Credit: Kimbolton School
Students at Kimbolton School are celebrating achieving excellent results despite the uncertainty surrounding the assessment process leading up to the exam season.
Of the 104 students in the year group, Forty-five per cent of the students received an A* or A grade, with 73 per cent at A* to B, which is the level of most interest to the top universities.
Twenty-eight students, 27 per cent of the year group, gained at least three A*/As.
Toby Eddleston from Godmanchester and Ishan Sarkar (Huntingdon) were awarded 4A*s apiece.
Toby will be studying Medicine at King’s College, Cambridge, from September, while Ishan will be
applying for Medicine courses for 2023.
A further seven students achieved a full sweep of A*s: Matthew Bell from Aldwincle, Olivia Cann.
(Bedford), Luke Hookham and Charlotte James (both Brampton), Achilles Ngan (Hong Kong),
Emily Sparkes (Higham Ferrers) and Cameron Wallace (Eaton Socon).
Others who achieved at least 2A*s were Chris Bowland (Ellington) and Henry Leigh-Smith.
(Godmanchester), Jack Mash (Grafham), Joshua Rainford (Huntingdon), Spencer Taylor
(Hargrave) and Lavigne Wong (Hong Kong).
Jonathan Belbin, the Headmaster, said: “I am delighted to see such a strong set of results and am
proud of each and every one of these departing students.
"They have made the most of their sixth form years, despite all the pandemic difficulties, achieving much more than these results portray and gaining so many life skills beyond the classroom. They have demonstrated real resilience and fortitude in the run-up to the exams and deserve every success in the future.”
Most Read
- 1 Ramsey fire-fighters refill Horse Pond with water to save fish
- 2 Pub regulars celebrate life of former landlord who died during pandemic
- 3 Principal at St Ivo Academy 'so proud' of students A-level achievements
- 4 Longsands Sixth Form students celebrating 'fantastic' A-level results
- 5 Obsessive stalker jailed for posting explicit photographs of his former partner
- 6 Nearly half of Kimbolton students receive A or A* grades in A-level results
- 7 Rocks thrown at St Neots school building in vandal attack
- 8 Cambridgeshire students set to receive their A-level exam results
- 9 Dry weather continues to impact district as pond drys up in Ramsey
- 10 Recap: Thameslink passengers urged to delay travel due to 'incidents'
Several upper sixth students gathered at the school at 9am to collect their results alongside their parents from the school's Cricket Pavilion.
The careers team were also at the school located in the Vanburgh Library to offer advice and support to those that wanted it.
The school now expect the vast majority of the year group to join their universities of choice, whilst
some have elected to apply for apprenticeships, enter employment or take a gap year.