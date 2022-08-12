Improved Ofsted rating for village primary school

A village primary school has had its hard work recognised with an improved Ofsted rating.

St Helen’s Primary School, in Bluntisham, had been rated as 'Requires Improvement' after an inspection in 2018, but has now been rated as Good.

Inspectors said children were happy attending the “welcoming school” and that they enjoyed learning and playing together.

Teachers and leaders at the school were praised in the Ofsted report for the quality of education offered at the school.

The report said they were “ambitious” for all pupils, and regularly checking and picking up where children need extra help.

Inspectors also said that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive the help they need in a “timely way” and that the school leaders work closely with families and professionals to help understand the challenges for pupils with the highest level of need.

The report states: “Pupils behave sensibly in lessons. They respond well to adult’s high expectations.

“Pupils are keen to learn and do well. They listen carefully to their teachers and follow instructions straight away.

“They concentrate on their work. They are confident to share their ideas and listen to each other. They reflect on how to improve their own work and generously praise the work of others. Pupils have many opportunities to express themselves. They love to read and chat in ‘the nest’.

“Older pupils organise cubs for younger pupils. Pupils take part eagerly in dance workshops. Their enthusiastic singing is delightful.

“They produce artwork using lots of different resources such as clay, paint and computer software. Pupils learn about different religions, cultures and ways of life. They are tolerant, respectful and kind.”

In a letter to parents and carers, headteacher Julia Walker said: “I wanted to say how grateful I am to all the staff for their hard work and dedication to get us to this point.

“Rapid school improvement, especially with a pandemic in the middle, is a difficult journey and not one that every teacher and staff members can sustain, so I am really happy that they all stuck with me through thick and thin.

“I am also grateful to the governing body who have been really supportive and come on the journey with us, some of them from the very beginning.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of you. You have supported us, wished us well, thanked us and helped us and we appreciate every kind act and smiling face."



