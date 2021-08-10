A Level Results 2021: Grades are 'testament to hard work' at St Ivo
- Credit: St Ivo Academy
Students at St Ivo Academy were praised by their principal for a “fantastic” set of A Level results that showed how hard they have worked over the past year.
The school in St Ives, which is part of Astrea Academy Trust, will now see students go on to accept places at university after their success.
· Becky Daniel who achieved 4 A* grades and goes on to Leeds University to read Natural Sciences.
· Jack Campbell who achieved A*A*A and will be studying Computer Science at Loughborough.
· Theo Hancock who achieved A*AA and goes on to study Maths at the University of Nottingham.
Principal Sam Griffin said: “This set of results is testament to the hard work of our students throughout the last two years.
“They have overcome huge disruption to still achieve some fantastic results. We wish them all the best for bright futures ahead”.
