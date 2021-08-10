News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
A Level Results 2021: Sawtry Village Academy top marks amid challenges

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 3:34 PM August 10, 2021   
A Level students from Sawtry Village Academy celebrate their success.

Sawtry Village Academy students have been celebrating some top grades in their A-level results this year. 

Set against the backdrop of the pandemic and lockdowns where schools were closed to students for a number of weeks in the winter, school chiefs said this year’s results “are a set to be proud of”. 

James Piercy celebrates his results success.

The Government confirmed that this year’s results would be based on teacher assessment. This assessment has been robustly carried out using evidence such as mock exams, coursework, essays or in-class tests set by teachers to decide grades. 

Oliver Douse and Regan Beacher look forward to celebrating after getting their A Level results.

Simon Parsons, headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We are very proud of all our students who have worked so hard throughout their studies. All our students have shown immense resilience, maturity and above all a positive attitude. We wish them all continued success in the future.” 

Alan Carpenter, head of sixth form, said: “All of our sixth form students and staff have worked tirelessly throughout their post 16 studies, and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as the students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen careers. 

“We will ensure that we continue to provide ongoing support to students in the coming days. This cohort collectively have been a pleasure to work with.” 

Ethan Smith proudly tells us where he is going to study after his results success.

Every student who applied for university has been successful in securing their place; the academy is absolutely delighted for all these students. 

Particular successes include those of Ethan Smith, who is off to read film practice at the University of Arts London having achieved 2 grades at A* and 1 A. 

Other students achieved sets of A* and A grades and are off to universities including Cambridge University, Durham University, Bristol University and Loughborough University. For more information about Sawtry Village Academy, please visit their website: www.sawtryva.org.uk 

Cambridgeshire A Level results
Sawtry News

