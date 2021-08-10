Published: 11:20 AM August 10, 2021

Mia, Ben and Rob are looking forward to a bright future after gaining their A Level results at Astrea Sixth Form in St Neots. - Credit: Astrea Academy Trust

An “excellent” set of A Level results for sixth form students in St Neots has led to celebrations with many accepting places at top universities.

Students at Astrea Sixth Form St Neots at Longsands Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, were keen to get their results this morning (August 10) following a challenging year.

Neil Owen, principal at Longsands Academy, said: “Congratulations to our sixth formers on a tremendous set of results, achieved during yet another extraordinary year in education.

“Staff have worked tirelessly to help each one reach their potential, and to help them achieve their ticket to the next exciting stage of their lives. We wish them every success.”

Among those celebrating:

Mia, who successfully secured an application at the University of Cambridge, where she will be studying archaeology.

Mia’s hard work and dedication was deservingly rewarded with her obtaining two grade As in A level Mathematics and History as well as gaining an A* grade in Biology.

Ben, one of three students who successfully secured a fully funded four-year apprenticeship with MASS, a local IT partner of the sixth form.

This apprenticeship is an opportunity that holds on-the-job learning and further study towards a degree, and potentially a permanent role.

Ben’s devotion to his studies saw him leave with a Distinction*/Distinction* in Computing Double BTEC Award, a B grade in Physics and a C in Mathematics.

Rob, who committed to studying four A levels, including Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry.

Rob’s dedication and excellence saw him obtain four A* grades across all his subjects, helping him becoming a successful candidate to study medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Tom Walker, head of year 13 at Longsands Academy, said: “Despite the many difficulties they have faced, this year’s students have shown great determination to succeed.

“Supported by a dedicated team of tutors, they have been encouraged to aim high and work hard - and now can look forward to a very bright future. We are very proud of all they have achieved.”



