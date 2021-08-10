News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
A Level Results 2021: Joy for students at Kimbolton School

Clare Butler

Published: 12:32 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 12:51 PM August 10, 2021
Kimbolton students celebrate their A Level results as a group outside the castle.

An emotional A Level results day at Kimbolton School has seen 68.9 per cent of students awarded A* or A grades – with a 100 per cent pass rate. 

This second year of replacement results after exams were cancelled has meant staff worked hard to adapt their teaching to the demands of the lockdowns.

Craig Nyamarebvu celebrating with Amelia Dwight his acceptance to read Law at Oxford

They then delivered detailed attainment evidence to the exam boards in accordance with the system designed by Ofqual, overseen by JCQ. 

The boards have today awarded Kimbolton students 68.9 per cent at A*/A, 87.6 per cent at A* to B with a 100 per cent pass rate. 

Lauren Eke, Craig Nyamarebvu, George Carswell, Chris Neal and Lauren Elliott celebrating their success.

There are 97 students in the year group.

Headmaster Jonathan Belbin, said: “Against a backdrop of a global pandemic which put students, parents and teachers under immense pressure - plus the ever-changing advice about the grading system to be deployed by schools - students across the country have had to show resilience, adaptability and flexibility on another level.  

The Sanderson family from St Ives celebrating Noah's acceptance by Leeds to read Mandarin and History.

“This year’s public examination arrangements have placed unique demands on all schools and unsurprisingly have led to different grade profiles across the country.  

“We are delighted that the vast majority of our students are now heading for their universities of choice or have a strong platform from which to embark upon the world of work.” 

Emma Skillett who will be reading Politics and International Relations at York.

The results in full: 

o A* 43.5% 

o A*-A 68.9% 

o A*-B 87.6% 

o A*-C 98.3% 

o A*-E 100%  

Kimbolton students celebrate their A Level results success.

  • Students will be able to appeal via their school or college if they believe grades are not a fair reflection of their work.
  • Appeals deadline is September 17, or August 23 for students who’ve not had their first-choice university place confirmed.
  • Exam boards will be offering re-sit-style exams in October for AS and A levels, and GCSEs in November and December.
Sam Barrett looking at his results with his parents. Sam will be studying Law at York

